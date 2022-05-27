Russell County wins first 4th region baseball title since 2009

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Lakers are back in Lexington for the first time in over a decade.

Russell County and its faithful fans can rejoice as the Lakers are 4th region champions after defeating Russell County, 10-5, in the region championship game at Nick Denes Field on Thursday night.

In a game that was back-and-forth, in the beginning, the Lakers took a 3-2 lead before Warren East took its first lead in the fourth inning, 5-3. Russell County would score seven unanswered runs though to seal the deal on their win.

The Lakers will face Madison Central in the first round of the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Baseball State Tournament next Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m. CT at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

