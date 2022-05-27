Russellville leaders celebrate completion of crosswalk on 9th Street

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A much sought after crosswalk between Russellville High School and Arby’s has now come to fruition, and now serves as a marked path for pedestrians crossing 9th Street.

The project has been through numerous administrative hands, including Leon Smith, a former superintendent of the Russellville school system, and former Russellville High School principal Kim McDaniel, who both “had high hopes of getting this accomplished during their tenure.”

After three years of work that included efforts from a combination of Kathy Thweatt, a health educator with the Barren River Health Department, the Logan County Health Coalition, Rep. Jason Petrie and others, residents are “much safer now as they cross busy 9th Street to the shopping center,” according to a release.

“This project was definitely a community effort,” said Thweatt.

According to a release, McDaniel and Smith met with engineers to discuss the possibility of a crosswalk being established.

“At that time, engineers felt that a crosswalk was not warranted. It took the advocacy of Thweatt on behalf of the Logan County Health Coalition and further pushes from school administrators to get the crosswalk construction underway,” officials said.

Thweatt said she met with Brad Hall, an engineer for the Department of Transportation, last year. Hall submitted the request for approval while Thweatt, the Russellville School Board and the Logan County Health Coalition reached out to Petrie to back the project.

With Petrie’s support, the project was approved.

After months of planning and construction, the crosswalk is finally complete and ready for use.

“This has been the most exciting project ever,” said Thweatt.

Danny Perry, Director of Facilities at Russellville Independent Schools, said that he is “so glad we could come together and make this happen for the safety of our students and the community.”

“I am ecstatic that this project has been able to move forward after several years,” said McDaniel. “I am thrilled that the students of RHS have this safety feature available to them.”

Russellville Independent Schools Superintendent Larry Begley also expressed his gratitude to everyone involved in this development. “

This project is proof of their genuine care about our students and community,” he said. “We couldn’t be more grateful.”

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.