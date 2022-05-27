Some showers today, more pleasant for our holiday weekend!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday everyone! Some showers are possible for the morning, so grab the umbrella just in case.

We’re cool and cloudy into the later parts of our morning. Temperatures will stay in the 60s before rising to the low 70s this afternoon. We could be dealing with more light rain by then, with most showers expected to be short-lived. A more pleasant turn of events is on the way for our holiday weekend. We’re a bit cool to start tomorrow, but daytime highs jump to the upper 70s in the afternoon and the mid 80s for Sunday afternoon. Abundant sunshine continues into Memorial Day, but we’ll be HOT with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s through the mid-week. Showers return for Wednesday and Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. High 72. Low 57. Winds W at 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78. Low 57. Winds W at 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85. Low 64. Winds S at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 60

Record High Today: 98 (1911)

Record Low Today: 35 (1961)

Sunrise: 5:30 a.m.

Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.50″

So Far This Month: 3.84″ (-0.44″)

So Far This Year: 22.93″ (+1.59″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0.00″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20/Small Particulate Matter: 19)

Pollen Count: 3.2 (Low, Tree)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

