Stolen moped leads to drug arrest in Glasgow

Michael B. Groce
Michael B. Groce(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, May 26, the Glasgow Police Department located a reported stolen moped parked in a yard at a residence on Hillcrest Street and was able to make contact with Michael B. Groce who police say had been in possession of the moped.

Officers searched the residence where they located Methamphetamine, digital scales, and a glass pipe inside of the home.

Michael B. Groce of Glasgow Ky. was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property $500<$1,000, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

