Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Mathiea “Bella” Meredith
Meredith is 16, 5′4″ and weighs 135 lbs.
She has shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning before it is believed she left a residence on Cave Mill Road.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.
