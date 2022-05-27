Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

MISSING JUVENILE: Mathiea "Bella" Meredith
MISSING JUVENILE: Mathiea "Bella" Meredith(WCSO)
By Lauren McCally
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Mathiea “Bella” Meredith

Meredith is 16, 5′4″ and weighs 135 lbs.

She has shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning before it is believed she left a residence on Cave Mill Road.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.

