Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Mathiea “Bella” Meredith

Meredith is 16, 5′4″ and weighs 135 lbs.

She has shoulder-length brown hair and was last seen at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday morning before it is believed she left a residence on Cave Mill Road.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 842-1633.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.