DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Dawson Springs has been awarded a $750,000 grant through the National Parks Service.

The Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant will provide funds to assist owners of historic buildings with rehabilitation and revitalization.

It also provides money for repairs to buildings damaged by the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

