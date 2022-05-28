Advertisement

Comic and Anime show comes to Bowling Green

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A comic show was held today at the National Corvette Museum.

The family friendly event had a wide variety of comics, toys, pop vinyl, and many other collectables. Many attendees joined in on the fun by dressing up as their favorite comic and anime characters as well.

WBKO News spoke to an organizer of the event for more details. “We’ve got Martin Klebba here from the Pirates of the Caribbean movie and to just listen to him talk about shooting the movie and other movies.. I think it’s really interesting to meet the people you’ve seen on the big screen, but it’s just a chance for people to come out and see some really cool toys and some really hard to find comics,” Marc Ballard said.

The event will go on for one more day tomorrow from 10am-4pm.

There will be a costume contest for kids and a grand prize for the winner.

First responders, military personnel, and WKU students will be able to get in for $1, all other adult admissions will cost $10.

For more details, you can visit their Facebook page here.

