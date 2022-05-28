Advertisement

Community celebrates 100-year-old, World War II Veteran

Story after story are shared in the pews of the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Mount Sterling Saturday.
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Story after story are shared in the pews of the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Mount Sterling Saturday.

But all end the same way, in applause for George Washington Garrett.

“It’s an honor any time someone can make it to 100 years. But we’re talking about an individual who also served his country in World War Two,” said Mayor Al Botts.

And came back to serve his community in Mount Sterling every since. Which means it’s only fitting Mayor Al Botts gifts the so called ‘Mayor of Queen Street’ the keys to the city.

“I think that’s George’s gift. He makes the world around him a better place and he makes people feel better about themselves,” Botts said.

“He just kept saying over and over again you look just like your mom,” said Marilyn Hairston, a family friend.

Marilyn Hairston traveled back to Mount Sterling from Portsmouth, Ohio to celebrate Garrett. Garrett and his late wife Margaret and Hairston’s parents were long-time friends before they passed. His greeting Saturday after the many years away meaning the world to Hairston.

“He still lives in the same home. He cuts his own grass. He drives. I’m like wow, I hope to be like you if I ever reach to be 100. He’s such a wonderful man.”

But in all of the commotion, all this 100-year-old World War II veteran, who once stormed the Beaches of Normandy, wants to do now...

“It’s time to go over there and eat,” said Garrett.

Garrett’s actual birthday is June 6th.

Mayor Al Botts said they have signs hanging all over the downtown to recognize veterans who have died this Memorial Day Weekend.

Then they’ll add signs for all living veterans, as well.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Deputies responded to Walnut Creek Court just after 10 p.m. because of a reported shooting.
Family dispute ends in shooting, 1 arrested
Arrest
Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts
See how much land in Kentucky is owned by the federal government

Latest News

Officials with the Better Business Bureau say scammers often take advantage of recent grads who...
BBB warns graduates of scammers
The BBB warns of scams graduates should look out for.
BBB: Scams graduates should look out for
Eastern Kentucky attorney Ned Pillersdorf says the shockwaves sent throughout the country by...
Kentucky attorneys discuss Ky. gun laws, potential for reform following Uvalde mass shooting
Shake Rag Shakedown
Shake Rag Shakedown
'Murph' challenge
'Murph' challenge