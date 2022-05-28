Glasgow gym members workout in honor of fallen heroes for Memorial Day weekend

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Memorial Day for many is a day of reflection and remembrance.

On Saturday, members of the South Fork Gym in Glasgow took part in the “Murph Challenge.”

The members of the gym say they do the “Murph” workout to honor Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy, a SEAL that was killed in Afghanistan in 2005, he was later awarded the Medal of Honor.

The workout consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and another 1-mile run.

“It’s an honor for us to be able to do that because we’re here because of the sacrifice of others,” says Katie Singletary about the meaning of the workout.

“We need to take this time to really put into our heart, what these people have fought for and what this country stands for and to get back to that,” adds Chris Smith, who also participated in the “Murph.”

