Memorial Day 2022: Share your photos of loved ones who served and sacrificed

(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As our country honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice this weekend, WBKO wants to honor your loved ones.

We’re asking you to share your photos, so that we may honor them on WBKO throughout our newscasts on Monday.

Submit your photos here:

Please remember to include their name, hometown, and information about their service.

Cadets honor fallen heroes at Fairview Cemetery

