Ohio man kayaking to Gulf of Mexico for mental health awareness

By Declan Loftus and Brady Williams
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Ohio native is paddling his way to the Gulf of Mexico, and he made a stop in Evansville on Friday.

Joseph Solomon is currently on an over 1,600-mile kayak journey from Cincinnati, Ohio, to the gulf coast.

His trip began on May 2 but was put on pause due to recent weather and river conditions.

Solomon’s motivation behind each paddle is raising awareness for mental health, especially in men.

“Our society feels like men are strong, and they need to compartmentalize and not get their feelings out,” Solomon said. “It’s important to talk about these kinds of things if you’re suffering.”

This is Solomon’s third time “Kayaking 4 a Cause.”

Click here to follow his progress.

At the end of this trip, he will have traveled more than 4,000 miles. In ideal conditions, he expects to reach the Gulf of Mexico by the end of June.

