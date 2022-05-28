Wes Sanford named KHSBCA 4th Region Coach of the Year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East baseball is celebrating a moral victory off the field in the wake of defeat.

Raiders head coach Wes Sanford has been named the 2022 Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association 4th Region Coach of the Year. His fellow coaches voted him for the award which was revealed on Monday, but not officially announced until Friday this week.

In his 16th season with the Raiders, Sanford led his team to a 24-14 record, a 14th district championship, and a regional runner-up finish - their first appearance in the region championship game since 2011.

“We tell our kids you know, it’s not about our personal accolades. It’s, you know, it’s about the team. It’s about, you know, we take care of, you know each other first and the first one accolades come,” Sanford said after the announcement was formally made.

“So there are many, many, many good coaches in our region that could easily win this award. So I feel super blessed and happy but you know, I, I would be remiss if I didn’t say, you know, this is an award that goes to really my kids and my coaches.”

The Raiders will return a roster that will mostly be composed of seniors next spring.

