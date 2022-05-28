Advertisement

Wes Sanford named KHSBCA 4th Region Coach of the Year

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East baseball is celebrating a moral victory off the field in the wake of defeat.

Raiders head coach Wes Sanford has been named the 2022 Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association 4th Region Coach of the Year. His fellow coaches voted him for the award which was revealed on Monday, but not officially announced until Friday this week.

In his 16th season with the Raiders, Sanford led his team to a 24-14 record, a 14th district championship, and a regional runner-up finish - their first appearance in the region championship game since 2011.

“We tell our kids you know, it’s not about our personal accolades. It’s, you know, it’s about the team. It’s about, you know, we take care of, you know each other first and the first one accolades come,” Sanford said after the announcement was formally made.

“So there are many, many, many good coaches in our region that could easily win this award. So I feel super blessed and happy but you know, I, I would be remiss if I didn’t say, you know, this is an award that goes to really my kids and my coaches.”

The Raiders will return a roster that will mostly be composed of seniors next spring.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Arrest
Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County
Robert Goforth
Ex-Kentucky lawmaker pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
MISSING JUVENILE: Mathiea "Bella" Meredith
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Kindergarten teacher Rachel Davis told WSMV her students were going inside from recess when...
Teachers in Tennessee hold down intruder until police arrive

Latest News

Russell County wins 4th region
Russell County wins first 4th region baseball title since 2009
Warren East baseball advances to regional title game
Warren East baseball advances to regional championship game
South Warren softball wins district title
Spartans win 14th district softball tournament
Gators lead Purples in rain delay
Purples, Gators set to resume semifinal action on Wednesday