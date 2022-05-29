Advertisement

Bowling Green Hot Rods honor Memorial Day at game

The Bowling Green Hot Rods honored those who served our country at their home game today.
The Bowling Green Hot Rods honored those who served our country at their home game today.(WBKO)
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods honored those who served our country at their home game today.

All active duty and retired military service members got free entry to the game. They dedicated some time from their afternoon to appreciate those who have paid the ultimate price.

A veteran at the game said it was a nice reminder to see that their sacrifice will never be forgotten. “It’s refreshing that people still actually care. And at the same time it’s a fitting tribute to those who did pass away so we can honor them. I just love being at the ballpark. The sights, the sounds, the smells, the friendships with the people that you don’t know but are you friends because they’re at the ball park,” Dewayne Perry said.

For more details on upcoming events visit their website here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Deputies responded to Walnut Creek Court just after 10 p.m. because of a reported shooting.
Family dispute ends in shooting, 1 arrested
Arrest
Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts
See how much land in Kentucky is owned by the federal government

Latest News

The Hindu Temple in Bowling Green had a procession to bring the deities into the temple.
Hindu Temple Procession
Officials with the Better Business Bureau say scammers often take advantage of recent grads who...
BBB warns graduates of scammers
The BBB warns of scams graduates should look out for.
BBB: Scams graduates should look out for
Eastern Kentucky attorney Ned Pillersdorf says the shockwaves sent throughout the country by...
Kentucky attorneys discuss Ky. gun laws, potential for reform following Uvalde mass shooting