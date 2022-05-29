Bowling Green Hot Rods honor Memorial Day at game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Hot Rods honored those who served our country at their home game today.

All active duty and retired military service members got free entry to the game. They dedicated some time from their afternoon to appreciate those who have paid the ultimate price.

A veteran at the game said it was a nice reminder to see that their sacrifice will never be forgotten. “It’s refreshing that people still actually care. And at the same time it’s a fitting tribute to those who did pass away so we can honor them. I just love being at the ballpark. The sights, the sounds, the smells, the friendships with the people that you don’t know but are you friends because they’re at the ball park,” Dewayne Perry said.

