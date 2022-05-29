Advertisement

Hindu Temple Procession

The Hindu Temple in Bowling Green had a procession to bring the deities into the temple.
The Hindu Temple in Bowling Green had a procession to bring the deities into the temple.(WBKO)
By William Battle
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the new temple on Scottsville Road, more than 3,500 members of the Indian community came together for another day of celebration of the newly constructed sacred space.

Today, devotees escorted statues of the deities to the sanctum on “chariots”. The procession, which started at Greenwood High, came down the hill and around curve of Scottsville Road to the new temple. A parade of dancing, singing, and bright colors made its way to the place of worship so that the gods can bring life to the new temple. Once the statues are installed in their carefully crafted places, the devotees will breathe life into them.

They will cease to be sculptures and will become the deities themselves when the power is invoked in them.

For the Indian-American members of our community, this new temple is a blessing. They will not have to travel far from home to practice their faith and will also be able to share it with the community.

According to Disha Patel, daughter of the president of the society, “This is an all inclusive temple. Anybody is welcome to any event no matter when or where it’s being hosted.”

The Hindu Temple is located at 6085 Scottsville Road.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Deputies responded to Walnut Creek Court just after 10 p.m. because of a reported shooting.
Family dispute ends in shooting, 1 arrested
Arrest
Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts
See how much land in Kentucky is owned by the federal government

Latest News

The Bowling Green Hot Rods honored those who served our country at their home game today.
Bowling Green Hot Rods honor Memorial Day at game
Officials with the Better Business Bureau say scammers often take advantage of recent grads who...
BBB warns graduates of scammers
The BBB warns of scams graduates should look out for.
BBB: Scams graduates should look out for
Eastern Kentucky attorney Ned Pillersdorf says the shockwaves sent throughout the country by...
Kentucky attorneys discuss Ky. gun laws, potential for reform following Uvalde mass shooting