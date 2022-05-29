Hindu Temple Procession

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In the new temple on Scottsville Road, more than 3,500 members of the Indian community came together for another day of celebration of the newly constructed sacred space.

Today, devotees escorted statues of the deities to the sanctum on “chariots”. The procession, which started at Greenwood High, came down the hill and around curve of Scottsville Road to the new temple. A parade of dancing, singing, and bright colors made its way to the place of worship so that the gods can bring life to the new temple. Once the statues are installed in their carefully crafted places, the devotees will breathe life into them.

They will cease to be sculptures and will become the deities themselves when the power is invoked in them.

For the Indian-American members of our community, this new temple is a blessing. They will not have to travel far from home to practice their faith and will also be able to share it with the community.

According to Disha Patel, daughter of the president of the society, “This is an all inclusive temple. Anybody is welcome to any event no matter when or where it’s being hosted.”

The Hindu Temple is located at 6085 Scottsville Road.

