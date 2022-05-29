Mild tonight, HOT for Memorial Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much nicer day for us today! Sunshine will continue until sunset and we stay mild tonight with temperatures only falling to the 70s.

HOT for Memorial Day (WBKO)

We’re going to be HOT for Memorial Day. With the help of beaming sunshine, afternoon temperatures will have no struggle reaching the upper 80s. Any outdoor plans will definitely require the sunscreen and the sunglasses. Hot conditions stick around through the mid-week. However, showers and thunderstorms will roll in for Wednesday and Thursday. Neither day will be a complete washout. This rain will aid with heat relief as well. Daytime highs stick to the upper 70s and low 80s to close out the work week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MEMORIAL DAY (MONDAY): Mostly sunny and hot. High 90. Low 67. Winds S at 12 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 92. Low 68. Winds S at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. High 92. Low 67. Winds S at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 61

Record High: 98 (1911)

Record Low: 41 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.93″ (-0.80″)

Yearly Precip: 23.02″ (+1.23″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:56 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:29 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 5 (Mod)

Pollen: 7.1 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.