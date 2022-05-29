Shake Rag Shakedown brings local artists together

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts, beer, food trucks, and live music?

On Saturday, Gasper Brewing hosted the second annual Shake Rag Shakedown that featured local artists, food trucks, a winery, and a distillery.

Those in attendance were able to walk around looking at the different works of artists in the community, while also supporting local businesses.

Isaiah King of Gasper Brewing spoke on the importance of showing support locally.

“There’s a small vendor fee this time, and we want them to collect as much as possible. Of course, we were trying to do an event like this quarterly so we can kind of rotate things out, and just during the pandemic, that was our big driver last year because a lot of musicians and several other independent people could play online or whatever, but our local artists didn’t really have that support and no events like this, so it’s something we want to continue on,” adds Isaiah King.

