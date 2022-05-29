Spartans survive, Panthers advance to first ever 4th Region Semifinal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All chaos broke in the first round of the 4th Region Softball Tournament. The day kicked off with the 15th District champion Allen County Scottsville taking on 13th District runner-up Logan County.

Logan County got up to a 7-2 lead early, the Patriots kept crawling back. In the bottom of the seventh Bailey Ausbrooks rocked a two-run home run to send the game into extras.

It would be tied 8-8 until the 12th inning when Addie Ausbrooks hit a walk-off RBI single to win it for the Patriots 9-8.

Greenwood and Russellville would dominate their opponents, the Gators shut out Russell County 7-0. The Panthers get their first-ever region tournament win over Clinton County 16-2.

Barren County almost pulled off the upset of the year over South Warren. The Trojanettes lead 3-2 heading into the bottom of the 7th, the Spartans tied it to go into extras. In the 8th, South Warren avoided the upset with a walk off single from Selynna Metcalfe.

The semifinals begin Sunday, here is the schedule:

Allen County Scottsville vs. Greenwood 2 pm

Russellville vs. South Warren 4 pm

