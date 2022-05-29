Advertisement

Spartans survive, Panthers advance to first ever 4th Region Semifinal

1st round of 4th Region Softball tournament
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - All chaos broke in the first round of the 4th Region Softball Tournament. The day kicked off with the 15th District champion Allen County Scottsville taking on 13th District runner-up Logan County.

Logan County got up to a 7-2 lead early, the Patriots kept crawling back. In the bottom of the seventh Bailey Ausbrooks rocked a two-run home run to send the game into extras.

It would be tied 8-8 until the 12th inning when Addie Ausbrooks hit a walk-off RBI single to win it for the Patriots 9-8.

Greenwood and Russellville would dominate their opponents, the Gators shut out Russell County 7-0. The Panthers get their first-ever region tournament win over Clinton County 16-2.

Barren County almost pulled off the upset of the year over South Warren. The Trojanettes lead 3-2 heading into the bottom of the 7th, the Spartans tied it to go into extras. In the 8th, South Warren avoided the upset with a walk off single from Selynna Metcalfe.

The semifinals begin Sunday, here is the schedule:

Allen County Scottsville vs. Greenwood 2 pm

Russellville vs. South Warren 4 pm

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Arrest
Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County
See how much land in Kentucky is owned by the federal government
Robert Goforth
Ex-Kentucky lawmaker pleads guilty to federal fraud charge
MISSING JUVENILE: Mathiea "Bella" Meredith
Warren County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Latest News

13 News at 10 (Recurring) - clipped version
1st Round of 4th Region Softball tournament
Sanford named KHSBCA COY
Wes Sanford named KHSBCA 4th Region Coach of the Year
Russell County wins 4th region
Russell County wins first 4th region baseball title since 2009
Warren East baseball advances to regional title game
Warren East baseball advances to regional championship game