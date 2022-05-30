Bowling Green American Legion holds Memorial Day luncheon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling green’s American Post Legion 23 held a Memorial Day luncheon earlier today to honor fallen soldiers.

The luncheon was attended by veterans and families who got to pay tribute to their fallen compatriots. Guest speakers at the luncheon included veteran and former speaker of the house, Jody Richards.

“I’m so grateful for all these veterans, men and women, who have served our country,” Richards said, “Certainly, this day was about veterans who had died in service to our country, and we want to honor their sacrifices.”

Richards is hopeful people will take the time today to “remember and honor those who have served our country.”

“They’ve died to preserve our democracy, freedom, our American way of life. And we owe them such a debt of gratitude.” Richards said.

The Legion also took the time today to dedicate a new outdoor monument to fallen soldiers, which is now open to the public. The monument can be seen at American Legion Post 23 at 230 Dishman Lane.

