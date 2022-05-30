Advertisement

Bowling Green American Legion holds Memorial Day luncheon

Bowling Green American Legion holds Memorial Day luncheon
Bowling Green American Legion holds Memorial Day luncheon(WBKO)
By Sarah Walters
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling green’s American Post Legion 23 held a Memorial Day luncheon earlier today to honor fallen soldiers.

The luncheon was attended by veterans and families who got to pay tribute to their fallen compatriots. Guest speakers at the luncheon included veteran and former speaker of the house, Jody Richards.

“I’m so grateful for all these veterans, men and women, who have served our country,” Richards said, “Certainly, this day was about veterans who had died in service to our country, and we want to honor their sacrifices.”

Richards is hopeful people will take the time today to “remember and honor those who have served our country.”

“They’ve died to preserve our democracy, freedom, our American way of life. And we owe them such a debt of gratitude.” Richards said.

The Legion also took the time today to dedicate a new outdoor monument to fallen soldiers, which is now open to the public. The monument can be seen at American Legion Post 23 at 230 Dishman Lane.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Deputies responded to Walnut Creek Court just after 10 p.m. because of a reported shooting.
Family dispute ends in shooting, 1 arrested
Tavaris Quarles
Update: Man arrested in connection to Hopkinsville murder
1st round of 4th Region Softball tournament
Spartans survive, Panthers advance to first ever 4th Region Semifinal

Latest News

Bowling Green residents take part in the Murph Challenge
The Murph Challenge
A group of friends in Bowling Green got together on Memorial Day in Preston Miller Park to take...
Group takes on the Murph Challenge in Bowling Green
Paducah Tilghman band teacher Chris Loe (left) is thankful to be alive following a stroke he...
Western Ky. band teacher recovers from stroke thanks to fast-thinking students
A historic tabernacle is stolen from a New York City church.
PHOTOS: $2 million tabernacle stolen, police say