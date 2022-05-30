A group of friends takes on the Murph Challenge

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Memorial Day is a day for communities across the United States to remember the men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The way those sacrifices are honored have spawned a wide range of customs and traditions. Each year on Memorial Day, Crossfit and military communities take on a rigorous work out challenge in honor of Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy.

The workout begins with a one mile run, followed by 100 Pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, and is finished with another one mile run. Did we forget to mention that all this is done while wearing an extra 20 pounds of weight?

A group of local friends, who met through their love of Crossfit, enjoyed the warm weather in Preston S. Miller Park to take on this challenge together. Lauren Cordova, who has inspired her husband Michael to participate in his first Murph Challenge, says “We’re just hanging out at the park and excited to work out and honor the men and women who have served our country.” This is her fifth year participating in “The Murph”. However, she isn’t the only member of this group that is a veteran of the challenge.

Casey Vance, who is participating in her eighth year in a row, held the challenge in her garage during the lockdowns in 2020. The group’s dedication to the challenge was not deterred by the global pandemic.

Drew Cassady, working on his fifth Murph, explained “This is a CrossFit tradition also known as a Hero Workout that honors the people that gave their lives for us.” He was joined by his wife, Sarah, participating in her third challenge was pregnant last year and is expecting again this year.

Gyms all across the country hold Murph Challenge events, especially here in Bowling Green, but this close knit circle of friends prefers the calm and support that can only be found with much smaller gatherings. There is no competition among these friends, just encouragement and the dedication to honor those that dedicated their lives for each and every one of us.

