HOT for today and tomorrow

Temperatures only fall to the 70s and upper 60s tonight.
By Raquel Dominguez
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been a gorgeous day out there so far! We’ve seen beaming sunshine, which has helped us warm to the upper 80s quickly.

The UV index is at a 9 today, which means sunburn is possible in just 15 minutes. Make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade today. Tomorrow will be even hotter and the humidity will start to increase ahead of some scattered showers/storms on Wednesday. A better chance to see some rain comes on Thursday, then temperatures cool down a bit into the first weekend of June.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 92. Low 68. Winds S at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers and storms possible. High 90. Low 67. Winds S at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. High 79. Low 60. Winds N at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 85

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 61

Record High: 98 (1911)

Record Low: 41 (1902)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.93″ (-0.80″)

Yearly Precip: 23.02″ (+1.23″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:58 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 9 (High)

Pollen: 8.1 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

