A lovely, but hot Memorial Day

High near 90 today
By Ariella Scalese
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hopefully you enjoyed the weekend, and for some of you the weekend is lingering into today.

  • A hot Memorial Day
  • The heat continues for the next two days
  • Rain/storm chances return

A gorgeous morning will lead into a warm and breezy afternoon. The UV index is at a 9 today, which means sunburn is possible in just 15 minutes. Make sure you are staying hydrated and taking breaks in the shade today. Tomorrow will be even hotter and the humidity will start to increase ahead of some scattered showers/storms on Wednesday. A better chance to see some rain comes on Thursday, then temperatures cool down a bit into the first weekend of June.

