Advertisement

Spartans, Gators to meet for 4th Region Championship

4th Region semifinal
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another year, another rematch of the 14th District Championship as South Warren and Greenwood take care of business in the semifinals.

In the first game, the Gators dominated Allen County-Scottsville 17-0 to advance to the championship game. The Spartans and Russellville played after with South Warren holding the Panthers to one run as the Spartans head to their seventh straight 4th Region Championship game.

In the 14th District title game, South Warren defeated Greenwood 3-2.

First pitch is set for 6 pm Monday at the WKU Softball Complex.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
South Carolina dog sets Guinness World Record for oldest living dog
Deputies responded to Walnut Creek Court just after 10 p.m. because of a reported shooting.
Family dispute ends in shooting, 1 arrested
Major retailers are planning to mark down prices on several items due to an inventory overload.
Inventory overload: Target, Walmart and Best Buy to start offering deeper discounts
Arrest
Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County
See how much land in Kentucky is owned by the federal government

Latest News

4th Region semifinal
4th Region semifinal
1st round of 4th Region Softball tournament
Spartans survive, Panthers advance to first ever 4th Region Semifinal
13 News at 10 (Recurring) - clipped version
1st Round of 4th Region Softball tournament
Sanford named KHSBCA COY
Wes Sanford named KHSBCA 4th Region Coach of the Year