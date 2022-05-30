Spartans, Gators to meet for 4th Region Championship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Another year, another rematch of the 14th District Championship as South Warren and Greenwood take care of business in the semifinals.

In the first game, the Gators dominated Allen County-Scottsville 17-0 to advance to the championship game. The Spartans and Russellville played after with South Warren holding the Panthers to one run as the Spartans head to their seventh straight 4th Region Championship game.

In the 14th District title game, South Warren defeated Greenwood 3-2.

First pitch is set for 6 pm Monday at the WKU Softball Complex.

