Bowling Green City pools face lifeguard shortages, hope to extend hours

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the summer kicks into high gear, many area residents will be heading to local pools and water parks in order to beat the heat. The water park at Russell Sims Aquatic Center is the only public water park in the county and they are ready to keep everyone cool this summer.

The past couple of years has made it difficult for the water park to operate and take care of the citizens of Warren County. This year, things seem to be getting back to normal. Sundays through Fridays, the facility will be open from noon to 6 p.m. while on Saturdays, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hours of operation are something that Bowling Green Parks and Recreation hope to be able to extend as the summer drives on and more people are looking to find a way to cool down from the heat.

The reason that the hours may seem short to some is due to the national lifeguard shortage that is impacting the opening and operating hours of pools and beaches. Much like those other cities, Bowling Green is feeling the crunch.

The national shortage of lifeguards started well before the pandemic; lifeguards saw low pay that contrasted heavily with their high training costs and seasonal work limitations. The pandemic added more difficulty to the worsening situation.

Coming out of the pandemic with rampant inflation, the low pay offered by employers has most job seekers reluctant to fill those positions. Lifeguards can spend hundreds of dollars in fees for certification while the average salary for the profession in the United States is $13.80 per hour. In an effort to overcome these staffing hurdles, some states are giving waivers for training fees and raising hourly pay to attract more people to the profession. It is unclear whether or not these interventions will bring more people to sit in the chairs at local swim spots soon enough to impact this summer.

Adam Butler, Recreation Division Manager for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation says, “It was definitely slow going this year as far as recruiting enough lifeguards and getting them all trained up.” At the time of the interview, the state had already started another lifeguard class to ensure that there were enough lifeguards to make it through the summer. Bowling Green has raised the pay for local lifeguards and pays for training and certification as part of their effort to provide more service to the public.

Despite staffing issues, this year is looking hopeful for the water park. Butler explained, “This year definitely feels more like a normal year. Of course, we were closed the entirety of 2020 due to COVID and last year we were open very limited and we had some limitations on how many people could come in the first month, but this year it’s really been back to normal and the crowds have really shown that.”

People are anxious to get back to normal routines and hope that normal summer routine includes the water park.

