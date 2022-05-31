Bowling Green man facing federal charges in Fentanyl case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is now facing federal charges after he was arrested for selling Fentanyl.

LeDrae Smith, 27, was charged on April 6 with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance, first and second-degree fleeing or evading police, operating on a suspended or revoked license, disregarding a traffic light and excessive windshield tinting.

Federal charges against Smith include distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, according to an unsealed case.

In April, the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force received a tip regarding Smith.

The tip included information about Smith set to receive a “large shipment of blues”.

The information also included the vehicle Smith was using.

Police located the vehicle on Louisville Road leaving from Kelly Road, and Kentucky State Police troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Law enforcement said Smith fled and eventually exited the vehicle and began being chased by police on foot and he was eventually captured.

Smith appeared in U.S. District Court Tuesday, May 31, for a preliminary hearing and a detention hearing.

