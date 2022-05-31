Advertisement

Confederate statue removed from base in Owensboro

Statue gone from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co.
Statue gone from courthouse lawn in Daviess Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - After years of debate, the statue of a confederate soldier on the Daviess Co. Courthouse lawn has been moved.

Tuesday, it was moved from its base.

We are working to find out more information, but are told it was taken to the Daviess Co. Operations Center.

In 2020, the Fiscal Court voted to relocate it after the NAACP proposed its removal.

There was then a temporary restraining order that stopped the move.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled the Fiscal Court owns the statue and can do with it what they want.

The Daughters of the Confederacy have filed an appeal on that decision.

[Related: Daviess Co. Monument Relocation Committee votes on recommendations]

Brady Williams is working on the story. He’ll have updates tonight on 14 News.

