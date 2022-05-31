Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Kentucky

(Stacker) - The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated.

But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of May 27 reached over 1 million COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 83.8 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 66.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 46.6% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Kentucky using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now.

Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of May 26, 2022.

Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available.

Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.#50. Simpson County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.9% (9,451 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.6% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 512 (95 total deaths)

--- 43.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,729 (5,707 total cases)

--- 1.6% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#49. Logan County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.1% (13,859 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.3% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (127 total deaths)

--- 31.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,001 (8,402 total cases)

--- 2.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#48. McLean County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (4,718 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 587 (54 total deaths)

--- 64.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,706 (2,643 total cases)

--- 5.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#47. Mason County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.2% (8,741 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 621 (106 total deaths)

--- 74.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,678 (5,066 total cases)

--- 1.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#46. Muhlenberg County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (15,714 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 402 (123 total deaths)

--- 12.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,496 (10,257 total cases)

--- 10.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#45. Washington County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (6,213 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 513 (62 total deaths)

--- 44.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,055 (3,998 total cases)

--- 9.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#44. Magoffin County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (6,255 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (52 total deaths)

--- 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,654 (3,971 total cases)

--- 8.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#43. Grayson County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (13,659 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 511 (135 total deaths)

--- 43.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,548 (8,073 total cases)

--- 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#42. Henderson County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.7% (23,355 fully vaccinated)

--- 10.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 372 (168 total deaths)

--- 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,079 (14,051 total cases)

--- 2.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#41. Fleming County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (7,587 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 418 (61 total deaths)

--- 17.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,474 (4,006 total cases)

--- 9.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#40. Hopkins County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (23,253 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 571 (255 total deaths)

--- 60.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,717 (15,067 total cases)

--- 11.5% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#39. Estill County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.1% (7,353 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 362 (51 total deaths)

--- 1.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,370 (4,143 total cases)

--- 2.9% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#38. Rowan County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (12,829 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 286 (70 total deaths)

--- 19.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,792 (6,798 total cases)

--- 8.1% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#37. Caldwell County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (6,696 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 479 (61 total deaths)

--- 34.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,745 (4,174 total cases)

--- 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#36. Nelson County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.5% (24,288 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (155 total deaths)

--- 5.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,770 (14,688 total cases)

--- 5.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#35. Leslie County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (5,191 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 496 (49 total deaths)

--- 39.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 37,825 (3,736 total cases)

--- 25.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#34. Greenup County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (18,507 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 419 (147 total deaths)

--- 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,993 (12,282 total cases)

--- 15.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#33. Breathitt County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (6,677 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.2% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 428 (54 total deaths)

--- 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,348 (3,833 total cases)

--- 0.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#32. Pike County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.0% (30,689 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 534 (309 total deaths)

--- 50.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,382 (19,320 total cases)

--- 10.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#31. Powell County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.1% (6,559 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 356 (44 total deaths)

--- 0.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,024 (4,823 total cases)

--- 29.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#30. Nicholas County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.2% (3,868 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.6% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 440 (32 total deaths)

--- 23.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,261 (2,127 total cases)

--- 3.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#29. Letcher County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.4% (11,507 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.3% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 538 (116 total deaths)

--- 51.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,360 (7,190 total cases)

--- 10.3% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#28. Marshall County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (16,771 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 367 (114 total deaths)

--- 3.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,267 (8,480 total cases)

--- 9.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#27. Wolfe County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (3,869 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 391 (28 total deaths)

--- 9.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,629 (2,550 total cases)

--- 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#26. Henry County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (8,718 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (53 total deaths)

--- 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,148 (5,023 total cases)

--- 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#25. Jessamine County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.1% (29,300 fully vaccinated)

--- 6.1% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 264 (143 total deaths)

--- 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,626 (15,491 total cases)

--- 5.3% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#24. Bath County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.2% (6,781 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 384 (48 total deaths)

--- 7.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,880 (3,235 total cases)

--- 14.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#23. Martin County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.4% (6,087 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.6% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 438 (49 total deaths)

--- 23.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,710 (3,326 total cases)

--- 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#22. Daviess County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.5% (55,287 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.4% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 386 (392 total deaths)

--- 8.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,882 (31,349 total cases)

--- 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#21. Mercer County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.8% (12,023 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.9% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 483 (106 total deaths)

--- 35.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,122 (7,484 total cases)

--- 12.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#20. Clark County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.9% (19,916 fully vaccinated)

--- 4.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 193 (70 total deaths)

--- 45.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,055 (10,899 total cases)

--- 0.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#19. Anderson County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.6% (12,658 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 312 (71 total deaths)

--- 12.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,507 (6,712 total cases)

--- 2.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#18. Scott County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.0% (31,922 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.8% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (111 total deaths)

--- 45.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,742 (18,094 total cases)

--- 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#17. McCracken County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.1% (36,698 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.6% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 408 (267 total deaths)

--- 14.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,867 (18,884 total cases)

--- 4.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#16. Boyle County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.2% (17,200 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.7% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 446 (134 total deaths)

--- 25.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,490 (8,564 total cases)

--- 5.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#15. Floyd County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (20,408 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 604 (215 total deaths)

--- 69.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,615 (12,675 total cases)

--- 17.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#14. Oldham County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.6% (38,499 fully vaccinated)

--- 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 217 (145 total deaths)

--- 39.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,267 (18,882 total cases)

--- 6.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#13. Bourbon County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.3% (11,535 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.2% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (60 total deaths)

--- 14.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,670 (6,069 total cases)

--- 1.4% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#12. Lyon County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 58.6% (4,807 fully vaccinated)

--- 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 426 (35 total deaths)

--- 19.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,384 (2,905 total cases)

--- 17.0% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#11. Fulton County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (3,536 fully vaccinated)

--- 2.8% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 536 (32 total deaths)

--- 50.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,489 (1,223 total cases)

--- 32.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#10. Hancock County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.5% (5,191 fully vaccinated)

--- 3.3% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 287 (25 total deaths)

--- 19.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,858 (2,517 total cases)

--- 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#9. Kenton County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 60.8% (101,578 fully vaccinated)

--- 5.6% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 254 (424 total deaths)

--- 28.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,834 (43,143 total cases)

--- 14.6% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#8. Franklin County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.7% (31,485 fully vaccinated)

--- 7.1% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (155 total deaths)

--- 14.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,685 (14,117 total cases)

--- 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#7. Perry County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.5% (16,100 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.5% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 699 (180 total deaths)

--- 96.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 43,152 (11,115 total cases)

--- 42.7% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#6. Boone County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.6% (83,569 fully vaccinated)

--- 8.7% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 225 (300 total deaths)

--- 36.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,513 (38,088 total cases)

--- 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#5. Hardin County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (70,208 fully vaccinated)

--- 9.9% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 395 (438 total deaths)

--- 11.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,093 (33,391 total cases)

--- 0.5% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#4. Campbell County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.1% (60,024 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.3% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 199 (186 total deaths)

--- 44.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,346 (23,720 total cases)

--- 16.2% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#3. Jefferson County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.4% (493,624 fully vaccinated)

--- 11.8% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 309 (2,371 total deaths)

--- 13.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,464 (233,583 total cases)

--- 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#2. Woodford County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.5% (17,769 fully vaccinated)

--- 15.5% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 187 (50 total deaths)

--- 47.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,666 (7,129 total cases)

--- 11.8% less cases per 100k residents than Kentucky#1. Fayette County, KY

- Population that is fully vaccinated: 67.0% (216,617 fully vaccinated)

--- 16.3% higher vaccination rate than Kentucky

- Cumulative deaths per 100k: 190 (615 total deaths)

--- 46.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Kentucky

- Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,261 (97,788 total cases)

--- 0.1% more cases per 100k residents than Kentucky

