A hot way to wrap up the month of May
Another 90 degree day on the way
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - So far we’ve had three 90 degree days this month and today may just make four!
- Hot weather lingers
- Chance of showers/storms return
- Turning cooler by the weekend
Today’s UV index is even higher than yesterday, at a 10. That means sunburn is possible within just 15 minutes. Tomorrow will be hot too and there will be a slight chance for showers. Areas north and west of Bowling Green could see an isolated severe storm. A better chance for showers on Thursday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Friday into the weekend looks cooler and mainly dry.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 90. Low 68. Winds S at 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers and storms possible. High 92. Low 67. Winds S at 8 mph.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. High 80. Low 60. Winds N at 9 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 83
Normal Low: 62
Record High Today: 97 (1918)
Record Low Today: 42 (1894)
Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.
Sunset: 7:59 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 3.93″ (-0.95″)
So Far This Year: 23.02″ (+1.08″)
Pollen Count: Med- High (Trees & Grasses)
Mold Count: Low
UV Index: (Very High)
