A hot way to wrap up the month of May

Another 90 degree day on the way
By Ariella Scalese
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - So far we’ve had three 90 degree days this month and today may just make four!

  • Hot weather lingers
  • Chance of showers/storms return
  • Turning cooler by the weekend

Today’s UV index is even higher than yesterday, at a 10. That means sunburn is possible within just 15 minutes. Tomorrow will be hot too and there will be a slight chance for showers. Areas north and west of Bowling Green could see an isolated severe storm. A better chance for showers on Thursday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Friday into the weekend looks cooler and mainly dry.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 90. Low 68. Winds S at 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers and storms possible. High 92. Low 67. Winds S at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. High 80. Low 60. Winds N at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 62

Record High Today: 97 (1918)

Record Low Today: 42 (1894)

Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.

Sunset: 7:59 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.93″ (-0.95″)

So Far This Year: 23.02″ (+1.08″)

Pollen Count: Med- High (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: (Very High)

