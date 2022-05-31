Indiana woman arrested in Glasgow for possessing stolen vehicle
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Greenwood, Indiana woman has been arrested after police discovered a vehicle she was driving was stolen.
Alice Stier, 36, was charged with theft by unlawful taking a vehicle and theft by unlawful taking a firearm.
On May 26, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the Extreme Fitness Center in reference to a complaint.
Officers located Stier and confirmed that the vehicle she had been operating was stolen from a business located on West Front Street.
Officers also confirmed that a handgun that was inside the vehicle had been stolen.
Stier is currently lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.
