Indiana woman arrested in Glasgow for possessing stolen vehicle

Alice Stier
Alice Stier(Barren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Greenwood, Indiana woman has been arrested after police discovered a vehicle she was driving was stolen.

Alice Stier, 36, was charged with theft by unlawful taking a vehicle and theft by unlawful taking a firearm.

On May 26, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the Extreme Fitness Center in reference to a complaint.

Officers located Stier and confirmed that the vehicle she had been operating was stolen from a business located on West Front Street.

Officers also confirmed that a handgun that was inside the vehicle had been stolen.

Stier is currently lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

