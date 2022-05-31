Advertisement

Jury convicts militia leader of pointing rifle at police

court gavel
court gavel(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the leader of a pro-gun group that has staged armed protests has been convicted of pointing a rifle at law enforcement while in Kentucky for a demonstration.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement on Sunday that jurors found John F. Johnson guilty Friday on charges of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement and brandishing a firearm during racial justice protests two years ago.

Officials say Johnson pointed an AR-15 platform rifle and tactical flashlight at two federally deputized officers on a roof in downtown Louisville.

The 59-year-old Johnson also goes by “Grandmaster Jay” and his group often demonstrates against white supremacy and police violence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

