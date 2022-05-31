Advertisement

Lexington plans new park with access to Kentucky River

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A new park that will allow public access to the Kentucky River is planned in Fayette County.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said last week in a statement that the city plans to purchase 30 acres on the river near the Interstate 75 bridge into Madison County.

The city has signed an agreement, but the Urban County Council still needs to approve it.

She says it will “provide new opportunities for recreation in Lexington.” Officials say the $1.16 million cost for the property will come from fees developers pay to the city for the purpose of acquiring land for parks.

