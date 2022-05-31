More Heat and Humidity Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was toasty, as Bowling Green’s temperature reached 90°. June starts out on a hot note, but some cooling relief is on the way.

A look into the weekend

Wednesday will be another scorcher! Temps will top out in the low 90s for many. However, a few locations may catch a cooling shower or thundershower late day. Areas north and west of Bowling Green could see an isolated severe storm. A better chance for showers on Thursday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Friday into the weekend looks cooler and mainly dry. Expect a slow warming trend for the first weekend of June. Small rain chances return for the beginning of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers and storms possible. High 90. Low 67. Winds S at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. High 79. Low 60. Winds N at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80. Low 55. Winds N at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 69

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 62

Record High: 97 (1918)

Record Low: 42 (1894)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.93″ (-1.10″)

Yearly Precip: 23.02″ (+0.93″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 7:59 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 9 (High)

Pollen: 8.1 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

