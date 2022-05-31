More Heat and Humidity Wednesday!
A few strong storms possible next two days
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was toasty, as Bowling Green’s temperature reached 90°. June starts out on a hot note, but some cooling relief is on the way.
Wednesday will be another scorcher! Temps will top out in the low 90s for many. However, a few locations may catch a cooling shower or thundershower late day. Areas north and west of Bowling Green could see an isolated severe storm. A better chance for showers on Thursday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Friday into the weekend looks cooler and mainly dry. Expect a slow warming trend for the first weekend of June. Small rain chances return for the beginning of next week.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast:
WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers and storms possible. High 90. Low 67. Winds S at 8 mph.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. High 79. Low 60. Winds N at 9 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80. Low 55. Winds N at 9 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Today’s High: 90
Today’s Low: 69
Normal High: 83
Normal Low: 62
Record High: 97 (1918)
Record Low: 42 (1894)
Today’s Precip: 0.00″
Monthly Precip: 3.93″ (-1.10″)
Yearly Precip: 23.02″ (+0.93″)
Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″
Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″
Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″
Today’s Sunset: 7:59 p.m.
Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.
Health & Allergies:
Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)
Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)
UV Index: 9 (High)
Pollen: 8.1 (Mod - Trees & Grass)
