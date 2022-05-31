Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigating debit card theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working a debit card theft.

The sheriff’s office reported Monday that a suspect attempted to use the card at a Dollar General, and that they need the public’s help identifying the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Quintin Wright by calling dispatch at 270-586-8824.

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying a suspect involved in a debit card theft. (Simpson County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

