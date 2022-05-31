Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigating debit card theft
Help needed in identifying suspect caught on camera at a store
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working a debit card theft.
The sheriff’s office reported Monday that a suspect attempted to use the card at a Dollar General, and that they need the public’s help identifying the individual.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Quintin Wright by calling dispatch at 270-586-8824.
