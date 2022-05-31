Advertisement

Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigating debit card theft

Help needed in identifying suspect caught on camera at a store
Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office is working a debit card theft.

The sheriff’s office reported Monday that a suspect attempted to use the card at a Dollar General, and that they need the public’s help identifying the individual.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Quintin Wright by calling dispatch at 270-586-8824.

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying a suspect involved in a debit...
The Simpson County Sheriff's Office is seeking help identifying a suspect involved in a debit card theft.(Simpson County Sheriff's Office Facebook)

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
A group of friends in Bowling Green got together on Memorial Day in Preston Miller Park to take...
Group takes on the Murph Challenge in Bowling Green
Paducah Tilghman band teacher Chris Loe (left) is thankful to be alive following a stroke he...
Western Ky. band teacher recovers from stroke thanks to fast-thinking students
Tony “Louis” Mozone
Greenville Fire Department announces passing of former member
Deputies responded to Walnut Creek Court just after 10 p.m. because of a reported shooting.
Family dispute ends in shooting, 1 charged with murder

Latest News

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Kentucky
1
New Beginnings Christian Ministry
May 31st Weather Forecast
May 31st Weather Forecast
court gavel
Jury convicts militia leader of pointing rifle at police