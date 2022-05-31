South Warren survives Greenwood in 10 innings to win 4th region title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Spartans would not be denied in extra innings this time.

Almost exactly a year after falling to Warren East in the 4th region championship game in extra innings, South Warren softball avenges that loss and punches its ticket to Lexington after defeating their 14th district rival Greenwood Gators, 8-5, in extra innings.

“We have worked so long and hard for this. I mean, I cannot tell you how proud I am of them and you know, I get emotional because it’s like you put so much passion and so much time into this. And finally, their moment has come,” Spartans head coach Kelly Reynolds said.

Greenwood jumped out to an early 4-0 after the second inning as Gators’ pitcher Kayden Murray was holding a no-hitter into the sixth inning. Selynna Metcalfe hit a 3-run home run that inning before Elly Bennett tied the game at four after scoring on a squeeze bunt.

In the top of the ninth, the Spartans extended their lead on an RBI double from Carrie Enlow. Greenwood responded in the bottom half with a stolen base at home from freshman Savannah White to tie the game back at five but failed to take the lead with another runner on third.

South Warren put the game away with a 3-run tenth inning thanks to a 2-run home run from Katie Walker and another scored run by Bennett.

The Spartans will be back in Lexington for the first time since 2017 and will face the winner of the 9th region on Saturday, June 4 in Lexington at 8 p.m. CT.

