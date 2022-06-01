Advertisement

3 Degree Guarantee benefiting the Hospice of Southern Kentucky

South Central Bank
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This month South Central Bank will be donating $25 to the Hospice of Southern Kentucky for every day that the weather team is within 3 degrees of the forecast high. Join the Hospice of Southern Kentucky Thursday June 2nd at 5:30 pm for the Butterfly Release event. The event will be located at 5872 Scottsville Road., Bowling Green, KY  42104. All are welcome!

The purpose of hospice is to provide comfort and support to you and your family when facing a life limiting illness. Our professional team provides a full range of services that include:  Physical care: pain and symptom control; Supportive psychosocial and spiritual care; Medical management of the hospice diagnosis; Supplies, equipment, and medications related to the hospice diagnosis.  Hospice of Southern Kentucky, Inc provides support that enables the terminally ill to spend their final days in a pain-free and dignified home environment.

