Advertisement

ABC meteorologists participating in ‘No New Clothes Pledge’

No New Clothes
No New Clothes(remake.world)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO’s Ariella Scalese along with other members of ABC’s meteorologist team are taking part in the “No New Clothes Pledge”.

The pledge begins June 1 and lasts until Sept. 1.

The community, including Good Morning America’s Meteorologist, Ginger Zee, is pausing purchases of new clothes for 90 days, and instead reflecting on our culture’s consumption habits.

“My job as ABC News’ chief meteorologist is to forecast, chase and report on the nation’s weather,” Zee wrote. “As managing editor of our climate unit, I report on and investigate the latest issues and solutions in the climate crisis. As a scientist, these are the parts of my job I am most focused on. However, I realized there’s something else at the forefront of my job: my clothes.”

Scalese stressed the importance of the pledge and explained the benefits that the pledge brings.

“By pledging to buy no new clothes - whether that’s buying nothing at all or only secondhand - you will reduce your carbon footprint, limit the waste you send to landfills and keep your hard-earned dollars away from companies that don’t provide their garment workers with living wages and safe working conditions,” Scalese said.

For more information about the pledge, visit here.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Kentucky
Arrest
Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County
Alice Stier
Indiana woman arrested in Glasgow for possessing stolen vehicle, gun
Police respond.
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigating debit card theft
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

brian leigh
B.T. Leigh’s sauces and rubs owner a contestant on The Great American Recipe
No New Clothes
No New Clothes Pledge
KYTC (gfx)
Parkway bridge replacement leads to traffic changes
BG Man Fentanyl
BG Man Fentanyl