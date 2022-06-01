ABC meteorologists participating in ‘No New Clothes Pledge’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO’s Ariella Scalese along with other members of ABC’s meteorologist team are taking part in the “No New Clothes Pledge”.

The pledge begins June 1 and lasts until Sept. 1.

The community, including Good Morning America’s Meteorologist, Ginger Zee, is pausing purchases of new clothes for 90 days, and instead reflecting on our culture’s consumption habits.

“My job as ABC News’ chief meteorologist is to forecast, chase and report on the nation’s weather,” Zee wrote. “As managing editor of our climate unit, I report on and investigate the latest issues and solutions in the climate crisis. As a scientist, these are the parts of my job I am most focused on. However, I realized there’s something else at the forefront of my job: my clothes.”

Scalese stressed the importance of the pledge and explained the benefits that the pledge brings.

“By pledging to buy no new clothes - whether that’s buying nothing at all or only secondhand - you will reduce your carbon footprint, limit the waste you send to landfills and keep your hard-earned dollars away from companies that don’t provide their garment workers with living wages and safe working conditions,” Scalese said.

For more information about the pledge, visit here.

