‘Beloved’ Grayson County mail carrier killed in single vehicle crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Leitchfield man was killed Sunday after a wreck on Beaver Dam Road in Grayson County.

Police reported that Javier Rodarte, 62, was driving a 1999 Jeep Wrangler westbound on U.S. 62.

Police said the vehicle cleared a downhill curve and traveled off the right shoulder of the roadway.

According to reports, Rodarte corrected the vehicle causing it to cross over the centerline and off the roadway on the eastbound side.

The Jeep cleared the ditch, went airborne and began to overturn on its side, and then struck a tree.

The Jeep stopped approximately 255 feet from where it left the roadway.

The Leitchfield Fire Department and the Grayson County EMS extracted Rodarte from the vehicle and began life saving measures, but was pronounced dead at the scen by the Grayson County Coroner.

Police said it appeared that Javier was wearing his seat belt.

A release from police described Rodarte as a “beloved Grayson County mail carrier.”

Deputy Sean Fentress is investigating the crash. He was assisted at the scene by the Leitchfield Police Department.

