Braves Shutout Hot Rods in Series Opener, 6-0

BG Hot Rods logo
BG Hot Rods logo(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Logan Workman pitched through trouble over five innings in a pitcher’s duel for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-18) in a 6-0, one-hit loss to the Rome Braves (27-19) on Tuesday night at AdventHealth Ballpark in Rome, Georgia.

Hot Rods starter Logan Workman and Braves starter Roddery Munoz traded scoreless innings until the fifth, when Rome plated a pair of runs off Cade Bunnell’s two-run homer. The Braves added four more in the eighth, going on to win 6-0 in a one-hit shutout of the Hot Rods. Bowling Green’s lone hit came on a bunt by Tanner Murray in the fifth, breaking up the no-hit bid.

Workman (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts over 5.0 innings in a loss. Cameron Leonard threw 2.0 scoreless innings, holding the Braves to two hits with a strikeout. Nomar Rojas walked four and allowed three hits, yielding four runs over 0.2 innings before Graeme Stinson threw his 0.1 inning with a strikeout.

