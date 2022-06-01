Advertisement

B.T. Leigh's sauces and rubs owner a contestant on The Great American Recipe

brian leigh
brian leigh(brian leigh)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green local Brian Leigh of the award winning B.T. Leigh’s Sauces and Rubs is a contestant on The Great American recipe premiering June 24 with Leigh hosting a watch party right here in Bowling Green.

There will be music, games, raffles and snacks provided free of charge by B.T. Leigh’s Sauces and Rubs and a beer garden sponsored by SoKY marketplace.

All guests will receive #teambtleigh items and be entered to win raffle prizes throughout the night.

Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

The event will be hosted at the SoKY Marketplace on 636 Center Street with the event beginning at 6 p.m.

