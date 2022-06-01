B.T. Leigh’s sauces and rubs owner a contestant on The Great American Recipe
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green local Brian Leigh of the award winning B.T. Leigh’s Sauces and Rubs is a contestant on The Great American recipe premiering June 24 with Leigh hosting a watch party right here in Bowling Green.
There will be music, games, raffles and snacks provided free of charge by B.T. Leigh’s Sauces and Rubs and a beer garden sponsored by SoKY marketplace.
All guests will receive #teambtleigh items and be entered to win raffle prizes throughout the night.
Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
The event will be hosted at the SoKY Marketplace on 636 Center Street with the event beginning at 6 p.m.
