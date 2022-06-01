CONTINUING COVERAGE: Locals feeling effects of baby formula shortage

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Parents in the Southcentral Kentucky region are continuing to find the best ways to care for children amid the baby formula shortage.

WBKO News has been following the shortage and highlighting the struggles of mothers and how groups are working to ease the burden.

Warren County mothers began speaking out about the formula shortage in the middle of May.

“There’s a lot of the generic brands on there,” Anna McGrew, a mother trying to find formula said in May. “I’ve noticed that the Similac advance, just the normal formula, it’s come back, but a lot of like the Neosure, the specialty ones, soy, all that it’s just not there.”

As more local mothers began speaking out, a Bowling Green mother began working on ways to make it easier for parents and their babies that have been affected by the shortage.

Health officials also offered advice as parents continue to work through the shortage, and even the Inaugural Kentucky Moms Day had ways to help first-time mothers navigate through the shortage.

Some mothers now have moved to asking for breast milk donations.

WBKO will continue to tell the stories of those impacted by the baby formula shortage.

