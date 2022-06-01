A Cooldown is Coming!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was our second-straight day of 90° heat. But relief is coming in the form of a cold front arriving Thursday.

Unsettled tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us into Thursday afternoon. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and hail along with locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. As northerly winds take over, readings will cool into the low 80s for highs Thursday. Humidity levels will also drop quite a bit. The work week ends on a pleasant note Friday, with great weather lasting into the weekend. Only a small chance for a late-day thundershower exists Sunday. The chance for scattered showers and storms goes up a bit Monday into Wednesday. Highs will run just above seasonal averages early next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 80. Low 58. Winds NW at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80. Low 55. Winds NE at 9 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. A bit warmer. High 82. Low 59. Winds E at 6 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 90

Today’s Low: 68

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 62

Record High: 98 (1951)

Record Low: 42 (1966)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.15″)

Yearly Precip: 23.02″ (+0.78″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 15.5″

Today’s Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 5:27 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 20 / Small Particulate Matter: 21)

Mold Count: Low (545 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: 9 (High)

Pollen: 8.1 (Mod - Trees & Grass)

