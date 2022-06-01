Crime Stoppers: BG Shoplifting - Dillard’s

Advertisement

By Gene Birk
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In this week’s Crime Stoppers Bowling Green Police are investigating a shoplifting at Dillard’s Department Store in Greenwood Mall.

Officers say a loss prevention employee recognized a previously unidentified shoplifter inside the store. While conducting surveillance, the theft was captured on video.

The suspect is seen selecting 11 Polo brand shorts before running out the door into a waiting black BMW X3M Sport. He is described as a black male, wearing a white tee shirt, blue jean shorts, a dark blue hat with “Armani Exchange,” and a blue surgical mask.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

