Advertisement

Glasgow man facing controlled substance charges following search

Dakota Wilson
Dakota Wilson(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is facing controlled substance charges following a traffic stop on Sunday.

Dakota Wilson, 25, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving on a DUI suspended license and was served active warrants after Glasgow police officers conducted a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road.

During a search of Wilson, officers reported they found methamphetamine inside one of Wilson’s pockets.

Wilson currently remains housed at the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Kentucky
Arrest
Four indicted in death of 19-month-old in Barren County
Alice Stier
Indiana woman arrested in Glasgow for possessing stolen vehicle, gun
Police respond.
Simpson County Sheriff’s Office investigating debit card theft
According to the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office, a 39-year-old father drowned while he was...
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend

Latest News

Accident
One dead following wreck in Glasgow
3 Degree Guarantee benefitting Hospice of Southern Kentucky
3 Degree Guarantee benefiting the Hospice of Southern Kentucky
3 Degree Guarantee benefitting Hospice of Southern Kentucky
3 Degree Guarantee benefitting Hospice of Southern Kentucky
Warren RECC working to restore power outage
UPDATE: Power restored to over 600 customers in Caneyville
June 1st Weather Forecast
June 1st Weather Forecast