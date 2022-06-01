Glasgow man facing controlled substance charges following search

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow man is facing controlled substance charges following a traffic stop on Sunday.

Dakota Wilson, 25, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, driving on a DUI suspended license and was served active warrants after Glasgow police officers conducted a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road.

During a search of Wilson, officers reported they found methamphetamine inside one of Wilson’s pockets.

Wilson currently remains housed at the Barren County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.