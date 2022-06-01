Hispanic/Latin American exhibit set to open at the Kentucky Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An exhibit featuring visual art created by Hispanic and Latin American Kentuckians will be on display at the Kentucky Museum starting Friday.

The exhibit, named “Nuestro Hogar Kentucky, Our Kentucky Home,” is a traveling exhibit that will be shown in every region of the state. Each piece is still being carefully inspected and cataloged as the exhibit is being assembled. For June, they will be displayed here in Bowling Green at the Kentucky Museum on the campus of WKU. The goal of the exhibit is to share Hispanic and Latin American experiences in the commonwealth.

The Kentucky Arts Council partnered with alDía en América and Casa de la Cultura Kentucky to invite Hispanic, Latinx, and Latin American Kentuckians to share their art. Each piece was individually selected by a panel of cultural specialists and represents diversity through media, styles, and themes to “recognize the dynamic expression these Kentuckians contribute to our cultural landscape.”

Brent Bjorkman, Director of Kentucky Museum and Kentucky Folk Life Program of Western Kentucky, describes the exhibit as “35 works of art that represent 20 different Hispanic and South American artists. All these artists are Kentuckians. They’re from Hispanic parts of the world and [the art] is here to talk about and celebrate their creativity as artists. These are pieces that talk about their life and their process as artists and what community means to them. It’s multimedia. It’s painting, some found objects, and photography. So it’s really a way to reach Kentuckians, Hispanic Kentuckians that we don’t really have a lot of exhibits about.”

According to the 2020 Census, 4.6% of Kentuckians identified as “Hispanic or Latino.” While those labels are generalized, it is important to note that similarities are present, there is a wide diversity of cultures among the group. Art is a way for people to express their identities; every piece is an amalgamation of each artist’s emotions and experiences.

Dr. Jose Gomez-Becerra, professor at Eastern Kentucky University, referring to Hispanic and Latin American people of Kentucky, said “We are not all the same, we are a quilt, un manto of diversity.”

The Kentucky Museum invites the community to experience “Nuestro hogar Kentucky, Our Kentucky Home” and enter to win summer fun prize packs during their Open House on Friday, June 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Next Wednesday, June 8, there will be food and cultural dancers at the museum to celebrate the exhibit. Everyone is welcome to attend.

