Jumping into June!

A hot day, with an isolated shower or storm possible
By Ariella Scalese
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s the start of meteorological summer and the atmosphere is giving us all the heat!

  • Isolated severe risk today and tomorrow
  • Cooler/drier air moves in Friday & Saturday
  • Warmer by Sunday with an isolated afternoon shower/storm

Today will be another scorcher! Temps will top out in the low 90s for many. However, a few locations may catch a cooling shower or thundershower late day. Areas north and west of Bowling Green could see an isolated severe storm. A better chance for showers on Thursday, with an isolated severe storm possible. Friday into the weekend looks cooler and mainly dry. Expect a slow warming trend for the first weekend of June. Small rain chances return for the beginning of next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Isolated showers and storms possible. High 92. Low 67. Winds S at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. High 80. Low 60. Winds N at 9 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 80. Low 55. Winds N at 9 mph

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 83

Normal Low: 61

Record High Today: 98 (1958)

Record Low Today: 40 (1966)

Sunrise: 5:28 a.m.

Sunset: 8:00 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 3.93″ (-1.10″)

So Far This Year: 23.02″ (+0.93″)

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good Ozone Count: 6 Small Particulate Matter: 48

Pollen Count: Med- High (Trees & Grasses)

Mold Count: Low

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

