Kentucky’s 400 Mile Yard Sale returns this week

(WKYT)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 400 Mile Yard Sale is returning to Kentucky this week.

The sale begins Wednesday, June 2, and continues until Sunday, June 5.

The 18th annual event begins just outside of Paducah and continues to the Ohio state line all following the historic Kentucky Highway 68.

Director Tara Hall suggests using the website as a “treasure map” for all the sales going on. You can also use the website to map your route as well.

