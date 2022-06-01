Advertisement

KSP seeking help in Horse Cave cold case

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HORSE CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance in solving the murder of James Perkins, who was found dead at his home in Horse Cave on Nov. 8, 2002.

Police said Perkins was last seen leaving a party of some friends, and then traveled to his home.

Friends discovered his body the next day.

Investigators from Post 3 Bowling Green are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Gary Travis at 270-782-2010.

