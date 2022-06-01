One dead following wreck in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was killed Tuesday after a wreck on Trojan Trail in Glasgow.

The Glasgow Police Department responded to an injury accident call where they found a 2009 GMC Sierra being operated by Richard A. Mattingly had traveled off the road way.

Initial investigations reported that Mattingly was traveling eastbound on Trojan Trail when he “suffered a medical issue” causing his vehicle to run off the road and into a field before stopping.

Police said Mattingly was transported by the Barren-Metcalfe EMS to T.J. Samson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident was investigated by GPD Officer Zachary Barber, and assisted by the Barren-Metcalfe EMS and the Glasgow Fire Department.

