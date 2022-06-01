Advertisement

Parkway bridge replacement leads to traffic changes

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Officials say a bridge over the Western Kentucky Parkway is being replaced, which will lead to some traffic changes.

A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the Kentucky 222 bridge will close Wednesday as a project begins to replace it.

The Western Kentucky Parkway also will close during the first few nights of the project so the current bridge can be demolished.

Officials expect the roadway to be closed between Exits 124 and 133 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from June 1-3.

Officials say the new Kentucky 222 bridge is expected to open by Aug. 1.

