Pet of the Week: Pride

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Pet of the Week is a new segment on WBKO. Each week you can learn more about adoptable pets from the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society. Today’s Pet of the Week is Pride, a 10 month old Pitbull mix. Pride is such a sweet boy! He came to us as an owner who surrendered due to no fault of his own. His previous owner did not have the time for him that he deserved. Pride has done extremely well here at our facility! He is very outgoing and walks well on a leash (he likes to pull slightly). He also does very well in our dog play groups. Simply put he’s a good boy who gets along great with dogs! With that said, he is not a fan of cats! We cat tested him at our shelter and he showed aggression towards cats, this was towards kittens and adult cats.

For more information about how you can adopt Pride or any of the other animals at BGWC Humane Society you can visit their website BGShelterPets.com or call 270-783-9404. You can also check out their Facebook page @BGWCHS

