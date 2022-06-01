Warren County mother seeks breast milk donations as alternative to baby formula

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As some parents continue scrambling trying to find their specific baby formula more and more are being driven to find other alternatives.

In Warren County, one mother is seeking donations of breast milk. Kaitlyn Kinslow adds that two people helped with her request and managed to donate her some.

She adds that at first her daughter was on formula but it got harder and harder to find the kind that she needed and that her baby does a lot better with breast milk.

“So I’ve kind of been looking around at people that I know trying to find breast milk. I had two people that donated me quite a bit of breast milk, she just does better with it,” says Kinslow.

Kinslow is the mother of a nine-month-old, she recently sought help through social media.

“I’ve kind of posted on Facebook, Can anybody help donate me some breast milk? I breastfed until she was about six months old. But I’m a nurse and had to go back to work so it just got really hard to do that and just people have been helping out giving breast milk and I’ve had people and other states that have sent me formula,” adds Kinslow.

She says it is a matter of looking out for resources and adds that there are mothers out there willing to help.

“There’s a lot of moms that have oversupply and have a lot of breast milk saved. My suggestion would just be to ask, you know, it can’t hurt to ask there are a lot of people out there that are more than willing to help you get what you need for your baby,” she also says.

Kinslow adds that even though she has some breast milk right now she will need more.

“I think I will need more before she turns a year old. Anything helps at this point,” said Kinslow.

A few years back The Medical Center at Bowling Green became a donation site for breast milk.

For more information call (270) 796-2108.

